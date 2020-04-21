Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:23
Social
EUR 78 mln worth of fines for breaking lockdown regulations in RO so far
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Law enforcement forces in Romania issued about 200,000 fines for failure to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, from March 24 until April 19.

The total amount of the penalties was almost EUR 78 mln, which is equal to the money collected in February from the corporate tax.

There's no public data about how much of these fines have been paid by those fined. The comparative data now analyzed by Profit.ro shows that, in the last three weeks, the British Police has issued 3,493 fines and opened 83 criminal files.

In Romania, on the Easter night alone, 3,384 fines were issued, and 234 criminal files were opened. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16.

After that, the Government issued several military ordinances that limited the people's movement to stop the spreading of the virus.

Romanians must limit trips outside their homes and, when they do go out, they need to fill in a statement on the purpose of the trip and carry it with them.

Those who don't comply are sanctioned and the fines range between RON 2,000 and RON 20,000 (EUR 412-4,120). President Iohannis extended the state of emergency by another month on April 14.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 08:23
Social
EUR 78 mln worth of fines for breaking lockdown regulations in RO so far
21 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Law enforcement forces in Romania issued about 200,000 fines for failure to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, from March 24 until April 19.

The total amount of the penalties was almost EUR 78 mln, which is equal to the money collected in February from the corporate tax.

There's no public data about how much of these fines have been paid by those fined. The comparative data now analyzed by Profit.ro shows that, in the last three weeks, the British Police has issued 3,493 fines and opened 83 criminal files.

In Romania, on the Easter night alone, 3,384 fines were issued, and 234 criminal files were opened. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16.

After that, the Government issued several military ordinances that limited the people's movement to stop the spreading of the virus.

Romanians must limit trips outside their homes and, when they do go out, they need to fill in a statement on the purpose of the trip and carry it with them.

Those who don't comply are sanctioned and the fines range between RON 2,000 and RON 20,000 (EUR 412-4,120). President Iohannis extended the state of emergency by another month on April 14.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Check membership plans

Trending content

21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19