Romania’s Competition Council fines car battery distributors

Romania’s Competition Council has sanctioned a car battery producer and seven of its distributors with total fines worth RON 545,000 (EUR 118,000) for anti-competition behavior.

The eight companies signed price-fixing deals and split the market among themselves between 2010 and 2015.

The sanctioned battery producer is Caranda. The company, as well as six of its distributors, admitted the anti-competition behavior and had their fines reduced by 30%.

The Competition Council has another ongoing investigation on the car battery market, which targets local producer Rombat and its distributors.

