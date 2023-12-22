Romanian Finance Ministry lists new batch of RON 2.5 bln state bonds

Romania’s Ministry of Finance attracted a total of RON 2.47 billion (EUR 498 mln) through the 14th primary offer for the sale of government bonds dedicated to retail investors (Fidelis) held in the last four years using Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) systems.

This is the third-largest Fidelis offering by value since the resumption of these issues on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in July 2020.

In 2023 alone, Romanians invested almost RON 9.4 bln (EUR 1.9 bln) in Fidelis government bonds, raising to RON 24.47 bln (almost EUR 5 bln) the amount attracted by the Ministry of Finance through these bond issues.

“Investors' interest in Fidelis government bonds is visible not only in the primary market, where the value of offers exceeded RON 24 billion, but also in the secondary market, where the trades carried out in the last four years with these instruments amount to almost RON 2.5 billion, and the average of traded volumes represents about 11% of the volume of securities issued. We look with confidence at the future of the capital market, taking into account both the National Strategy for the development of the capital market and the opportunity to promote Romania to the Emerging Market status by MSCI, which will visibly strengthen our image on the radars of investors,” said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The intermediary syndicate of the Fidelis bond offer includes BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager and Intermediary) & Banca Transilvania (Distribution Group), Alpha Bank Romania, Banca Comerciala Romana and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (Intermediaries).

Also, government securities could be purchased through 11 eligible participants.

