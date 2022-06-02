TIFF pilots film education program at Cluj-Napoca high school

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country, will pilot a film education program at the Gheorghe Șincai National College in Cluj-Napoca in the 2022-2023 school year.

The film education classes will be offered as an optional area of study for a classroom of sophomore (tenth-grade) students. The curriculum, designed by film and education professionals, aims to offer students the chance to deepen their cinema education, while watching and analyzing carefully curated films.

The structure of the program and a training for teachers will be presented on June 20 as part of this year’s edition of TIFF. Access is free of charge but limited to 25 participants.

At the same time, the festival has prepared a new edition of EducaTIFF, the program designed to encourage the young audiences’ interest in cinema. Children can see several films at this year’s EducaTIFF, among them Laura Wandel’s Playground, the winner of the FIPRESCI Prize in Cannes in 2021; Mascha Halberstad’s animation film Oink, recently screened at the Berlinale; Guðjón Ragnarsson’s documentary Raise The Bar, about an all-female basketball team; and Bartosz Blaschke’s Sonata.

The program also includes Fabien Gorgeart’s The Family, the story of a boy who needs to leave his home to return to his biological father; Jens Sjögren’s I Am Zlatan; and Radivoje Andric’s How I Learned to Fly.

EducaTIFF also covers a series of workshops for children and teenagers, including one on cultural journalism, for teenagers aged between 14 and 18; one on special effects, for teenagers aged between 16 and 18; and one on stop-motion animation technique, for children aged between 10 and 12.

This year’s edition of TIFF takes place between June 17 and June 26 in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Sergii Sverdielov | Dreamstime.com)

