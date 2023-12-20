Entertainment

Film of Beyonce tour to be released in cinemas in Romania

20 December 2023

Pop star Beyonce recently posted a video on Instagram announcing countries where the film of her Renaissance tour will be released, Romania among them.

This weekend, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be released in cinemas in Brazil, Spain, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Hungary, Andorra, Romania, Bulgaria, Mongolia, and Taiwan. 

Beyonce’s official website did not function for a few hours before the announcement.

"Okay, okay. You didn't have to break my website," Beyoncé said in a trailer announcing the additional 15 countries where the film will be shown. "But I told you all, the Renaissance is not over," she added, according to Euronews.

The artist's film is a cinematic production about her world tour from May to October 2023, which included 57 concerts in 40 cities across North America and 14 cities in Europe. Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce was initially available only in theaters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The movie “is about Beyonce’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” according to the official website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasasagiproductions | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

