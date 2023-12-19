Familiar, the latest film of Berlinale winner Călin Peter Netzer, is scheduled to open in local cinemas on January 26th. The film had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film, with a script written by Netzer and Iulia Lumânare, follows film director Dragoş Binder, who is committed to making a fiction film about the lives of his parents in the early 80s, when Nicolae Ceaușescu's totalitarian regime imposed severe austerity measures and the political police Securitate infiltrated every layer of Romanian society.

Emanuel Pârvu, Iulia Lumânare, Ana Ciontea, Adrian Titieni, Victoria Moraru, and Vlad Ivanov are part of the cast.

Călin Peter Netzer, Oana Iancu, Sophie Erbs, Pierrick Baudouin, Stefano Centini, and Chang Chuti are the producers.

Călin Peter Netzer's first feature film, Maria (2003), won awards in Locarno (Grand Prix, Leopard for Best Actor, and Leopard for Best Actress) and was nominated for the European Film Awards. His second feature, Medal of Honor (2009), was selected to more than 30 international festivals and awarded in Thessaloniki, Turin, Miami, Durres, Los Angeles, and Zagreb.

With Child's Pose (2013), he won the Golden Bear for Best Feature Film at the Berlinale. It was the first Romanian film to receive the prize.

(Photo: Familiar Filmul Facebook Page)

