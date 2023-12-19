Culture

Romanian cinema: Călin Peter Netzer's latest film to have local premiere in January

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Familiar, the latest film of Berlinale winner Călin Peter Netzer, is scheduled to open in local cinemas on January 26th. The film had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film, with a script written by Netzer and Iulia Lumânare, follows film director Dragoş Binder, who is committed to making a fiction film about the lives of his parents in the early 80s, when Nicolae Ceaușescu's totalitarian regime imposed severe austerity measures and the political police Securitate infiltrated every layer of Romanian society.

Emanuel Pârvu, Iulia Lumânare, Ana Ciontea, Adrian Titieni, Victoria Moraru, and Vlad Ivanov are part of the cast.

Călin Peter Netzer, Oana Iancu, Sophie Erbs, Pierrick Baudouin, Stefano Centini, and Chang Chuti are the producers.

Călin Peter Netzer's first feature film, Maria (2003), won awards in Locarno (Grand Prix, Leopard for Best Actor, and Leopard for Best Actress) and was nominated for the European Film Awards. His second feature, Medal of Honor (2009), was selected to more than 30 international festivals and awarded in Thessaloniki, Turin, Miami, Durres, Los Angeles, and Zagreb.

With Child's Pose (2013), he won the Golden Bear for Best Feature Film at the Berlinale. It was the first Romanian film to receive the prize.

(Photo: Familiar Filmul Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Romanian cinema: Călin Peter Netzer's latest film to have local premiere in January

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Familiar, the latest film of Berlinale winner Călin Peter Netzer, is scheduled to open in local cinemas on January 26th. The film had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film, with a script written by Netzer and Iulia Lumânare, follows film director Dragoş Binder, who is committed to making a fiction film about the lives of his parents in the early 80s, when Nicolae Ceaușescu's totalitarian regime imposed severe austerity measures and the political police Securitate infiltrated every layer of Romanian society.

Emanuel Pârvu, Iulia Lumânare, Ana Ciontea, Adrian Titieni, Victoria Moraru, and Vlad Ivanov are part of the cast.

Călin Peter Netzer, Oana Iancu, Sophie Erbs, Pierrick Baudouin, Stefano Centini, and Chang Chuti are the producers.

Călin Peter Netzer's first feature film, Maria (2003), won awards in Locarno (Grand Prix, Leopard for Best Actor, and Leopard for Best Actress) and was nominated for the European Film Awards. His second feature, Medal of Honor (2009), was selected to more than 30 international festivals and awarded in Thessaloniki, Turin, Miami, Durres, Los Angeles, and Zagreb.

With Child's Pose (2013), he won the Golden Bear for Best Feature Film at the Berlinale. It was the first Romanian film to receive the prize.

(Photo: Familiar Filmul Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm