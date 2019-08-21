Tohani Romania vineyard hosts music & film festival in early September

The Tohani Romania vineyard, located at about one hour and a half from Bucharest, in Prahova county, will host the third edition of the music and film festival MAUVE - Wine Experience in early September.

The program of the festival, which is scheduled for September 6-7, includes walks through the vineyard, movie screenings, wine tastings, and photography contests. Ada Milea & Bobo, Madalina Paval and Moonlight Breakfast will go on stage at the festival, which will end with a Vinyl, Rum, Tapas & Wine after-party.

Tickets are on sale online at Eventim.ro. The organizers will provide special buses on the Bucharest-Tohani route, which will depart from Victoriei Square between 15.30 and 17.30 and will return to Bucharest starting midnight. Those who want to drive there can park their cars at the vineyard.

[email protected]