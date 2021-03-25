Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:07
Business

Polish sanitary fittings producer Ferro ponders plant in Romania

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish group Ferro, a major producer of sanitary equipment and installations in Central and Eastern Europe, is considering opening a factory in Romania or purchasing a local manufacturer to expand its product portfolio, Profit.ro reported.

Last year, the company diversified by taking over two Polish companies specialized in domestic heating (Termet) and control and automation systems for gas appliances (Tester) for about EUR 11.5 million.

The company now eyes Romania to create a development hub for the whole southeastern Europe, stated Dan Ionutas, general manager of Ferro Romania and export director of Ferro Group.

The Polish group targets Romania for production and logistical support and know-how as a strategic point for further development in the region.

Ionutas describes the local market of sanitary equipment and installations as relatively stable, with moderate increases from year to year. However, he notes an increasingly strong customer orientation towards products with good quality-price ratios and increasing demands related to design.

"Consumers are in a full process of maturing and education, which for us is an excellent sign for the market's development prospects," concluded Ionutas.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:07
Business

Polish sanitary fittings producer Ferro ponders plant in Romania

25 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish group Ferro, a major producer of sanitary equipment and installations in Central and Eastern Europe, is considering opening a factory in Romania or purchasing a local manufacturer to expand its product portfolio, Profit.ro reported.

Last year, the company diversified by taking over two Polish companies specialized in domestic heating (Termet) and control and automation systems for gas appliances (Tester) for about EUR 11.5 million.

The company now eyes Romania to create a development hub for the whole southeastern Europe, stated Dan Ionutas, general manager of Ferro Romania and export director of Ferro Group.

The Polish group targets Romania for production and logistical support and know-how as a strategic point for further development in the region.

Ionutas describes the local market of sanitary equipment and installations as relatively stable, with moderate increases from year to year. However, he notes an increasingly strong customer orientation towards products with good quality-price ratios and increasing demands related to design.

"Consumers are in a full process of maturing and education, which for us is an excellent sign for the market's development prospects," concluded Ionutas.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends