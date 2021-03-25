Polish sanitary fittings producer Ferro ponders plant in Romania

Polish group Ferro, a major producer of sanitary equipment and installations in Central and Eastern Europe, is considering opening a factory in Romania or purchasing a local manufacturer to expand its product portfolio, Profit.ro reported.

Last year, the company diversified by taking over two Polish companies specialized in domestic heating (Termet) and control and automation systems for gas appliances (Tester) for about EUR 11.5 million.

The company now eyes Romania to create a development hub for the whole southeastern Europe, stated Dan Ionutas, general manager of Ferro Romania and export director of Ferro Group.

The Polish group targets Romania for production and logistical support and know-how as a strategic point for further development in the region.

Ionutas describes the local market of sanitary equipment and installations as relatively stable, with moderate increases from year to year. However, he notes an increasingly strong customer orientation towards products with good quality-price ratios and increasing demands related to design.

"Consumers are in a full process of maturing and education, which for us is an excellent sign for the market's development prospects," concluded Ionutas.

