M&A

Local investor pays EUR 5 mln for tourist complex in central Romania

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unita Turism Holding Timișoara (UTH) has sold the Fântânele tourism complex on the shore of Lake Beliș, one of the most famous tourism complexes in the Apuseni Mountains, to Transilvania Quest Cluj, announced Marc Eichert – one of the owners of UTH. The price was EUR 5 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Transilvania Quest also owns the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bucharest and is controlled by the IT entrepreneur Laurențiu Russo.

The complex will be upgraded, with the new owner in negotiations for its passage under the Hilton umbrella.

The complex comprises two pavilions, two restaurants, three villas, and a plot of 63,000 sqm. It was built in 1974 and renovated in 2005.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Local investor pays EUR 5 mln for tourist complex in central Romania

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Unita Turism Holding Timișoara (UTH) has sold the Fântânele tourism complex on the shore of Lake Beliș, one of the most famous tourism complexes in the Apuseni Mountains, to Transilvania Quest Cluj, announced Marc Eichert – one of the owners of UTH. The price was EUR 5 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Transilvania Quest also owns the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bucharest and is controlled by the IT entrepreneur Laurențiu Russo.

The complex will be upgraded, with the new owner in negotiations for its passage under the Hilton umbrella.

The complex comprises two pavilions, two restaurants, three villas, and a plot of 63,000 sqm. It was built in 1974 and renovated in 2005.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln