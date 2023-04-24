Local investor pays EUR 5 mln for tourist complex in central Romania

Unita Turism Holding Timișoara (UTH) has sold the Fântânele tourism complex on the shore of Lake Beliș, one of the most famous tourism complexes in the Apuseni Mountains, to Transilvania Quest Cluj, announced Marc Eichert – one of the owners of UTH. The price was EUR 5 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Transilvania Quest also owns the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bucharest and is controlled by the IT entrepreneur Laurențiu Russo.

The complex will be upgraded, with the new owner in negotiations for its passage under the Hilton umbrella.

The complex comprises two pavilions, two restaurants, three villas, and a plot of 63,000 sqm. It was built in 1974 and renovated in 2005.

(Photo source: Antaltiberiualexandru | Dreamstime.com)