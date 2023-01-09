Hotel Capitol in Brasov to join international chain after EUR 10 mln refurbishment

The three-star Capitol Hotel in the center of Brasov, central Romania, will be licensed under an international label, announced Călin Ile, the president of the Aro-Palace company's Board of Directors.

Capitol is controlled by the Aro-Palace company, which in its turn is controlled by SIF Transilvania.

In order to come under the umbrella of an international hotel chain, the hotel needs to go through a renovation and modernization process. The value of the investment will amount to around EUR 10 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Seven new four- and five-star hotels totaling 900 rooms are to be opened this year in Romania, making it the year with the most numerous new units inaugurated. The cities that will add new hotels to the local portfolio are Timisoara, Sibiu, Brasov, Sinaia, and Bucharest.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complex Capitol Brasov)