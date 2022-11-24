Startup

Moldovan P2P lending platform Fagura seeks financing to scale up

24 November 2022
Fagura, a private-to-private (P2P) lending platform developed by Moldovan entrepreneurs, launched a new round of financing through the British crowdfunding platform Seedrs.com to support the scaling of operations in Romania and the development of digital banking services in partnership with other banks.

"We want to democratise entrepreneurs' financing. And we started with us. This round will provide us with the necessary liquidity to improve the investment and lending experience. Any interested investor can own shares and become a co-owner of Fagura, starting from EUR 20", said Tudor Darie, CEO of Fagura.com, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company listed its shares on the London-based platform at a pre-money valuation of EUR 5 mln. In the first two days of the private round, approximately 100 investors invested over EUR 400,000, which exceeded the minimum objective set by the company's representatives for this financing round.

Fagura.com was launched in May 2019, being among the first alternative investment platforms in loans, registered in Estonia and tested in the Republic of Moldova. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

