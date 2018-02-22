Frosty weather, snow starting this weekend in Romania

At the end of the week a cold air of polar origin will enter the country, with minimum temperatures of between -13 and -18 degrees Celsius being forecasted for northern Moldova and eastern Transylvania, according to the meteorologists. In the capital, the temperatures are expected to drop to -5 degrees Celsius.

At first, the frost will cover the northern part of Moldova and eastern Transylvania, especially during the night, but starting next Monday it will expand to the northern part of the country, meteorologist Oana Catrina told local Mediafax. The frost will then cover the entire country.

It will not only get very cold in Romania, the meteorologists also forecasting snow for this last weekend of February, for most regions, including the capital Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]