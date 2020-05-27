Romanian electro-IT retailer teams up with Glovo delivery platform

Romanian electro-IT online retailer evoMAG announced that it entered a partnership with the app-based delivery platform Glovo, one of the leading fast delivery services in Romania.

The retailer's customers can thus receive the products ordered in less than an hour, without having to visit the showroom.

EvoMAG says it is the first IT&C retailer to include Glovo as a product delivery solution. By accessing the application, customers in Bucharest can order thousands of products sold by evoMAG, with an individual value of up to RON 350 (EUR 70).

"Through the partnership with Glovo, we offer customers the fastest delivery solution for ordered products currently available on the market," said evoMAG CEO Mihai Patrascu.

"The partnership with evoMAG is for Glovo another step towards the promise to deliver to consumers everything they need in less than one hour," added Marius Funie, Marketing Manager at Glovo Romania.

