Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/24/2019 - 08:29
Business
Romania among EU countries with few part-time jobs
24 June 2019
The share of the population in the 20 to 64 years bracket in the European Union who worked part-time last year was almost one-fifth (19%), according to data released by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).

In Romania, the share was only 6.3%, but there are countries with even lower shares: Bulgaria (2%), Hungary (4%), Croatia and Slovakia (both 5%), and Poland (6.2%), Agerpres reported.

Among the EU member states, part-time work is most popular in the Netherlands, where almost half (47%) of all employed persons aged between 20 and 64 work part-time. Other EU Member States where part-time work is frequent are Austria (28%) and Germany (27%).

More women than men are working part-time: 31% of the working age population, compared to 8%, in 2018.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

