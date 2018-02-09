European Film Festival in eight Romanian cities this May

The 2018 edition of the European Film Festival will take place this year between May 7 and June 3, in Bucharest and seven other cities across Romania.

The event is organized under the aegis of the European Year of the Cultural Patrimony, which aims to make known Europe’s cultural patrimony and consolidate the feeling of belonging to the European shared space.

This 22nd edition of the festival will feature a special section, Restored Masterpieces, which will include European patrimony films that have been restored.

The opening gala of the event takes place in Bucharest, at the I. L. Caragiale National Theater.

The European Film Festival kicked off in 1996, at the initiative of the European Commission Delegation in Romania, to celebrate Europe’s Day, on May 9. After 2007, the year Romania joined the European Union, the festival was taken over by the Romanian Cultural Institute.

The program of the festival will be updated here.

(Photo: Festivalul Filmului European Facebook Page)

