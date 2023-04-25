Healthcare

EC allocates EUR 106 mln to Romania and seven other states for first pan-European field hospital

25 April 2023

The European Commission (EC) said on April 24 that it is allocating EUR 106.2 million to eight states to develop the new rescEU EMT (Emergency Medical Team) capability. The countries involved in the project are Romania, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Türkiye.

According to the Commission, the objective is to “boost emergency medical support to populations affected by large-scale natural or man-made disasters.”

Three Emergency Medical Teams Type 2 (EMT2) will be set up within this project, including surgery and diagnostic services. In addition, 17 specialised care teams will offer intensive care, burn treatment, patient transport, advanced diagnostic, mother and child support, rehabilitation, mental health support, orthopaedic treatment, laboratory, oxygen supply, and support to telecommunication.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “This new rescEU capability is to take shape as what is the biggest field hospital in Europe and one of the most advanced worldwide. This joint venture between the European Commission and eight Member and Participating States is another key cornerstone in boosting the EU’s ability to prepare for and respond to various disasters. I would like to thank all of them for contributing to the growth of rescEU, the strategic response safety net at the EU level, since its creation in 2019.”

The new rescEU capability is scheduled to become gradually operational as of 2024. It will allow response to a wide range of disaster scenarios, with the teams able to operate autonomously and support existing national healthcare facilities in case the latter cannot cope with a given emergency, the EC explained.

“This new structure will complement the crucial role in emergency response already ensured by 15 Emergency Medical Teams offered by Member and Participating States to the European Civil Protection Pool,” reads the press release.

The development of this rescEU EMT aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) EMT Initiative, which aims to reduce loss of life and prevent long-term disability caused by disasters, outbreaks and other emergencies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Healthcare

1

