European Best Destinations 2021: Romania’s Sibiu in top five

Sibiu, in central Romania, ranks fifth in this year’s European Best Destinations competition.

Twenty cities entered the competition, which took place between January 20 and February 10. Sibiu received 45,699 votes, some 15,000 more than at last year’s edition.

The ranking of the cities was done based on the number of votes cast online by the public. The competition aimed to determine the ranking of the trendiest destinations in Europe that will be promoted throughout the year and will be able to display the European Best Destinations title.

Braga (Portugal) took the first spot, followed by Rome (Italy), Cavtat (Croatia), and Florence (Italy). Sibiu is followed in the ranking by Paris (France), Kefalonia (Greece), Kotor (Montenegro), Soca Valley (Slovenia), and Canary Islands (Spain).

“The city received an additional 15,000 votes compared to last year’s competition. More than 60% of the votes in favor of Sibiu were cast from outside Romania, which shows the good international visibility of the city. It is a joy for me to have the confirmation that Sibiu continues to be attractive and appreciated for tourism, which tells me we are on the right path. These results are an additional encouragement to continue to invest in tourism, in the built patrimony, in a European Sibiu from the point of view of the infrastructure and mobility, more smart and green,” Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor said.

More than 600,000 votes from 192 countries were cast at this year’s edition, with 61% of votes from Europe and 39% from outside Europe, the organizers said. A total of 31.9% of voters came directly from social networks, with a massive increase of votes from Instagram users, as well as Weibo users and Bilibili users.

The most voted destinations will be promoted to millions of travelers as the trendiest destinations to visit in 2021. Tourism growth in the promoted destinations is on average +15%. It was +13% for Bordeaux in 2015, +17% for Porto in 2017, +25% for Zadar in 2016, +27,35% for Dinant in 2019, and up to +41% for Zagreb “European Best Christmas Market”, according to a release from European Best Destinations.

The full 2021 ranking is available here.

(Photo: Silvian Tomescu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]er.com