Finance

Eurohold begins legal battle against Romania for bankruptcy of local subsidiary

09 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bulgarian insurance group Eurohold announced that it filed a lawsuit against Romania at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of what it claims to be the illegal bankruptcy of local subsidiary Euroins. Moreover, it also reconfirmed that it is preparing an arbitration request for the amount of over EUR 500 million at an international court in the US.

At the same time, Eurohold claimed that the lawsuit in Romania against ASF’s decision to withdraw Euroins’ operating license has recently started. 

Last June, the Bucharest Court decided to open bankruptcy proceedings in the case of Euroins, the former leader of third-party liability car insurance (RCA), whose share in this market segment exceeded 30% at the end of 2022.

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced in March 2023 that it found “elements of insolvency” at the country’s leading insurance firm, Euroins, and decided to withdraw the insurer’s license and file a bankruptcy request. The Bucharest Tribunal confirmed in June 2023 the state of insolvency and approved the bankruptcy procedure requested by the ASF in the case of insurer Euroins Romania.

After losing all the court appeals in Romania in this case, Eurohold announced in January 2024 that it would move forward with preparations for international arbitration. 

However, Eurohold, in a recent statement this February, also said that the lawsuit against ASF’s decision to withdraw Euroins’ operating license has just started. The court has previously rejected Eurohold’s request to suspend the enforcement of ASF’s decision, but the decision itself was never subject to a court ruling in Romania, it pointed out.

The Bulgarian group will ask for compensation as “the dispute regarding Euroins Romania was not resolved,” and the damages caused to the group will not be compensated accordingly following the ruling of the Romanian court.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Eurohold begins legal battle against Romania for bankruptcy of local subsidiary

09 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bulgarian insurance group Eurohold announced that it filed a lawsuit against Romania at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of what it claims to be the illegal bankruptcy of local subsidiary Euroins. Moreover, it also reconfirmed that it is preparing an arbitration request for the amount of over EUR 500 million at an international court in the US.

At the same time, Eurohold claimed that the lawsuit in Romania against ASF’s decision to withdraw Euroins’ operating license has recently started. 

Last June, the Bucharest Court decided to open bankruptcy proceedings in the case of Euroins, the former leader of third-party liability car insurance (RCA), whose share in this market segment exceeded 30% at the end of 2022.

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced in March 2023 that it found “elements of insolvency” at the country’s leading insurance firm, Euroins, and decided to withdraw the insurer’s license and file a bankruptcy request. The Bucharest Tribunal confirmed in June 2023 the state of insolvency and approved the bankruptcy procedure requested by the ASF in the case of insurer Euroins Romania.

After losing all the court appeals in Romania in this case, Eurohold announced in January 2024 that it would move forward with preparations for international arbitration. 

However, Eurohold, in a recent statement this February, also said that the lawsuit against ASF’s decision to withdraw Euroins’ operating license has just started. The court has previously rejected Eurohold’s request to suspend the enforcement of ASF’s decision, but the decision itself was never subject to a court ruling in Romania, it pointed out.

The Bulgarian group will ask for compensation as “the dispute regarding Euroins Romania was not resolved,” and the damages caused to the group will not be compensated accordingly following the ruling of the Romanian court.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry