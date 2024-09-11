Eyeglasses supplier EssilorLuxottica reportedly buys two factories in Romania

Italian-French supplier of eyeglasses EssilorLuxottica, which recently bought the OPTIBlu and Optiplaza retailers in Romania, is also investing in local production and is building an integrated business in the Romanian optical market, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The group reportedly took over two local factories that were recently set up: the lenses factory Rhein Vision from Ariceştii Rahtivani, Prahova county, and the eyeglass cases manufacturing facility operated by East Coast SRL from Lugoj, Timiş.

Officially, EssilorLuxottica has not communicated these takeovers in Romania, but public data and the daily’s sources confirm the deals. Including retail and distribution, the two factories generate a business of over RON 320 million (EUR 64 million).

The Italian-French group is an integrated business with its own production, distribution, and retail.

In addition to eyewear brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, or Persol, EssilorLuxottica also owns multiple store brands such as Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, or LensCratfers. Moreover, the group has licenses from fashion houses such as Prada, Dolce&Gabbana, and Armani.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ikonoklastfotografie/Dreamstime.com)