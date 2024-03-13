Engineers and salespeople among most difficult-to-find specialists in Romania

Experienced specialists continue to be the most difficult category of candidates to recruit in Romania, especially in fields such as construction, finance, accounting, or production, where employers generally face a talent shortage, according to data consulted by recruitment platform eJobs.

Construction engineers, salespeople, accountants, and production engineers are the most challenging specialists to recruit. Closing a position in these fields can take between one month and 5 months.

"Starting last year, we noticed an increasing demand for specialists in the construction sector, engineers with experience in infrastructure projects, installations, or civil construction. Additionally, sales professionals (sales representatives, area sales representatives/managers, account managers, regional sales managers, key account managers), those in finance-accounting (accountant/economist, financial analyst, financial controller), as well as specialists in production (process engineer, automation engineer, mechanical engineer, electronics engineer, etc.) remain among the most sought-after candidates,” said Olivia David, recruitment manager at Skilld, the recruitment agency of eJobs Romania specialized in recruiting for highly-skilled white-collar and gold-collar positions.

From the beginning of the year until now, over 40,000 jobs for university graduates have been posted on eJobs.ro, one of the largest online recruitment platforms in Romania. Nearly 30% of these are aimed at retail specialists. The following industries with the most jobs for white-collar candidates are services, call center/BPO, finance-banking, construction, and IT/telecom.

In addition to the 40,000 jobs for those with higher education, there are another 20,000 targeting students completing their higher education studies.

According to Salario data, eJobs' salary comparator, the average net salary nationwide for employees in specialist positions is RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000). This level reflects the monthly net average for all industries and all counties in Romania.

With 500,000 applications registered since the beginning of the year, specialists with over 5 years of seniority are second to last in the ranking of the most active candidates, ahead of those in the 45+ age group.

"We're mostly talking about passive candidates. In other words, they already have a job that meets many of their important criteria and are not necessarily eager for a change. In other words, they don't apply, they're not always up to date with market opportunities, and they're quite difficult to convince to make a career move. For such positions, employers need to resort to a more complex recruitment strategy than for entry-level jobs," Olivia David added.

