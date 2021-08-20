Enescu’s Ballad heard simultaneously in parks, squares & other venues in RO on the composer's 140th birthday

One of George Enescu's most moving works, the Ballade, was heard simultaneously on Thursday, August 19, in several venues in Bucharest and other Romanian cities, in a special broadcast meant to celebrate 140 years since the birth of Romania's great composer.

Thus, as part of the Sound of Love project initiated by the George Enescu Festival, a special recording of the Ballad was heard on the streets, in public squares, theatres, gas stations, malls, restaurants, clinics or other venues in Bucharest and other major cities. It was also broadcast by TV and radio channels, and online.

Almost 50 media organizations, institutions and commercial companies announced that they would join the project. In Bucharest, Enescu's Ballad was heard at the City Hall, the Metropolitan Library (in all 28 libraries and at its headquarters), the National Museum of Romanian Literature, ARCUB – Gabroveni Inn and Coltea Park, the Tandarica Animation Theatre, Ion Creanga Theatre, Odeon Theatre, the Museum of Bucharest – Sutu Palace and Museum of Ages, and the Metropolitan Circus.

"The Ballad went viral online, where it was distributed by the famous violinist David Garrett, the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, embassies, audiences in the country and abroad. By 19:00, about 3,500 people had listened to the Ballad on the Festival's website and 2,100 on Facebook. Also, on the social platform, there were 90,700 views and 3400 interactions," reads a press release from the Festival's organizers.

Due to the many positive reactions received, the organizers decided to keep the special recording of the Ballad on the Festival's channels. It can be listened to on the Enescu Festival's website and Facebook page.

The George Enescu International Festival 2021 is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26, with an exceptional program supported by 3,500 foreign and Romanian artists.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)