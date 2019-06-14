Software producer Endava to open two more offices in Romania

Endava, one of the five largest software producers in Romania by turnover (RON 502 million, or EUR 108 mln in 2018), hiring 2,790 in the country at the end of March, announced the opening of two more regional centers in Brasov and Timisoara.

The company has already started hiring for positions of software architects, software developers, business analysts, and business intelligence in both cities.

The Timisoara center will provide, besides software development services, desk services as well. “In Brasov, we will expand the successful model we have in Pitesti by supporting the development of the local software community from the first years of college to the building of successful international careers. This project was also enthusiastically welcomed within our offices, as some colleagues in Bucharest, Iaşi and other offices decided to move to Brasov to set up a team to support the further development of this center,” added Roxana Cîrcu, Delivery Unit Manager of the centers in Bucharest, Pitesti, and Brasov.

In July 2018, Endava was listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the DAVA symbol. The market capitalization of the company was USD 2.03 billion on June 12, 2019.

(Photo source: the company)