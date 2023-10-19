Embassy of Netherlands in Romania launches Water-Energy-Food Nexus poster competition

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania, in collaboration with its partners, has recently announced the launch of a poster-making competition aimed at raising awareness of the critical Water-Energy-Food Nexus (WEF Nexus).

The competition challenges students aged between 18 and 26, currently enrolled in Dutch or Romanian universities, to showcase their understanding of the WEF Nexus through creative posters.

Romanian and Dutch students can win prizes of 1,500 EUR for the best proposals. The deadline for submissions is November 9.

The Water-Energy-Food Nexus represents the interconnected relationship between water, energy, and food resources. It is a concept that underscores the critical interdependencies between these sectors and the challenges they collectively face in achieving sustainability and security.

The competition aims to make WEF Nexus solutions more accessible and inspirational for a broader audience and to contribute to the development of coherent policies across the water, energy, and food sectors, in line with European Union policy.

Students are encouraged to create a poster based on one of the five pre-identified WEF Nexus cases selected for this challenge. The poster should effectively communicate the essence of the chosen case to the public.

Two prizes of EUR 1,500 each (approximately RON 7,500) will be awarded to the best Dutch and Romanian posters. The winning posters will be showcased and awarded during an official ceremony organized by the Netherlands Embassy in Bucharest on November 22, 2023, in the presence of ambassador Willemijn van Haaften. The creators of the winning posters will receive invitations to attend the award ceremony in person and their travel and accommodation expenses will be provided by the organizers (for 1 representative if the winner is a team).

Applicants have to register and submit the posters by completing this form until November 9, 2023. The evaluation period is between November 9-14, 2023.

Both individuals and teams are welcome to submit applications. The language to be used in the posters is English.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Romania)