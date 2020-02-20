Embassies in Bucharest mark Brâncuşi anniversary on social media

Several foreign embassies in Bucharest have marked the 144 years since the birth of Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi, on February 19, with dedicated posts on social media.

The Embassy of France posted on Facebook a Brâncuşi quote – “There are no strangers in art” – illustrated with a photo from the Brâncuşi Studio at the Pompidou Center in Paris. The accompanying message explains that the artist “was the first of the Romanians who invited us to forget about the clichés and celebrate together art’s universality and originality.”

At the celebration of the Constantin Brâncuşi National Day, held at the National Museum of Art of Romania, France’s ambassador Michèle Ramis called the Romanian-born sculptor a “bridge between the Romanian and French cultures and one of the distinguished personalities of France,” News.ro reported.

She also characterized the artist as “one of the inventors of modern sculpture, a personality who revolutionized the world of art and opened the way for sculptural abstraction and surrealist sculpture.”

The Embassy of Belgium also posted a quote attributed to the sculptor and reminded the audience that works of Brâncuşi were displayed at the Bozar cultural center in Brussels as part of the Europalia festival, an exhibition which gathered over 116,000 visitors.

“I would like my works to rise in public parks and gardens, children to play with them, as they would have played over rocks and monuments born out of earth, nobody to know what they are and who made them – but everyone to feel their need and friendship, as if it were something that is part of the soul of Nature.”

The Embassy of Israel published on Facebook a photo of the Endless Column, together with the quote “I made rock sing for humankind.”

The Embassy of the United States also paid homage to the sculptor and showed images of his works in the Guggenheim collection. The New York Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum started collecting the artist’s works in 1950 and in 1955 it held the first ample exhibition dedicated to him, the embassy explained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

