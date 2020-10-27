Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:09
Business

Romania’s biggest online retailer steps back from Poland to focus on Hungary

27 October 2020
eMAG, the largest Romanian online retailer controlled by the South-African group Naspers, has passed its Polish operations to Poland's second-biggest online retailer, Morele, under a partnership agreement, Profit.ro reported.

eMAG aims to focus more on the Hungarian market, where it is in the process of merging with former rival Extreme Digital, and targets entering new countries. eMAG's business in Poland hasn't generated the expected results as the company reported losses, and its brand hasn't become as popular on the Polish market as it is in other markets in the region.

The Romanian retailer entered the Polish market four years ago, in the fall of 2016, taking over the Agito online store - which had been controlled by Naspers since 2012.

The agito.pl domain became emag.pl, after the Romanian group managed to buy the web domain from a research institute. eMAG started developing its operations in Poland at the end of 2017 by tripling the storage size.

Under the partnership with Morele (morele.pl), the Polish group took over eMAG's entire activity in the country, including the customers of its marketplace (Romanian retailers using eMAG's platform to sell in Poland).

Tudor Manea, general manager of eMAG, confirmed this deal and explained it as a reflection of the company's desire to focus on another market - that of Hungary. Manea pointed out that the transfer went through based on a partnership concluded last year. The business transfer was completed recently, the data indicate.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

