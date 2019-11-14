Romania’s largest online retailer expects EUR 105 mn Black Friday sales

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, expects the Black Friday event organised on November 15 to generate sales in the range of RON 500 million (EUR 105 mln), Iulian Stanciu, CEO and shareholder of the company said at a press conference.

This compares to RON 460 mln generated last year by the same discount campaign.

The Black Friday campaign brings eMAG sales comparable to those in a whole month (except for December). eMAG’s Black Friday event will include 3.5 million products with total discounts of RON 270 million (EUR 56.8 mln) offered by the retailer and the 8,000 sellers on its marketplace platform.

Stanciu estimates that the event will bring 60,000 new eMAG users, meaning first-time buyers.

The retailer intends to deliver 99% of orders by November 28, with several major investments being made in this regard in the logistic sector.

Last year, 94% of orders were delivered within the first two weeks.

The average value of the discounts will be 34-35%. The most expensive product sold by eMAG on Black Friday is a Ferrari GTC 4 Lusso reduced by EUR 45,000 (from EUR 308,000 to EUR 263,000).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]