Biggest online retailer in Romania estimates EUR 85 mln sales this Black Friday

eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania and the first to bring the Black Friday concept in Romania, estimates that it will reach RON 400 million (EUR 85 million) sales in this year’s campaign, up 11% compared to last year.

eMAG will have its Black Friday sales event on November 16. The company will have over 3 million products on sale, 50% more compared to last year, including 50,000 TV sets, 76,000 smartphones, 20,000 laptops, 21,000 refrigerators, 15,000 washing machines, 300,000 games and toys, and many others.

The retailer will also have in its Black Friday offers BMW i8 electric cars, gold bars and coins, luxury watches and jewels, tickets to major sports events and concerts, holiday packages and medical services.

All products ordered on Black Friday will be delivered by November 28, eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu said. The company has invested some EUR 2.5 million in hosting and cloud services this year to make sure its servers won’t crash as it happened in the past.

According to a survey ordered by eMAG, 88% of Romanians know about Black Friday, up 9 percentage points compared to last year, and 51% plan to buy something this year.

Romanian retailers turn Black Friday into black month

[email protected]