Runaway former Romanian minister gives birth to baby daughter in Costa Rica

Former Romanian tourism and development minister Elena Udrea, now a convicted runaway, gave birth to a baby daughter on Thursday, September 20.

Elena Udrea has been living in Costa Rica together with her boyfriend since the beginning of this year.

In June this year, the High Court sentenced Udrea to six years of jail time for corruption. The decision is final but can’t be enforced because Udrea is in Costa Rica.

Her daughter’s birth could make the extradition impossible, Udrea’s lawyer explained, according to local News.ro. The baby will get Costa Rican citizenship and the state won’t allow that she is separated from her mother.

