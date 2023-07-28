Finance

Electronic invoicing mandatory in Romania from January, minister says

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of finance Marcel Boloş recently stated that a decision by the Council of the European Union regarding electronic invoicing represents "a huge step in combating fraud." He also said that electronic invoicing will soon be mandatory in Romania. 

Starting January 1, 2024, electronic invoicing will be mandatory for all transactions between companies, the minister announced.

"The fight against fraud and tax evasion enters a new stage. Thanks to a decision taken today by the Council of the European Union, starting January 1, 2024, electronic invoicing will be mandatory in our country for all transactions between companies," the minister wrote on Facebook.

Marcel Boloş believes that the electronic invoice is a valuable tool for monitoring VAT fraud chains in real-time, "a very important aspect in efforts to increase the collection rate and protect the public budget." 

"The fact that electronic invoicing ensures accurate and verifiable recording of commercial transactions facilitates the verification and auditing process. This way, we ensure that transactions comply with tax regulations and have not been manipulated fraudulently," the minister added. 

According to him, the implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing will eliminate the possibility of using false or duplicate invoices because each transaction is uniquely recorded.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Electronic invoicing mandatory in Romania from January, minister says

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian minister of finance Marcel Boloş recently stated that a decision by the Council of the European Union regarding electronic invoicing represents "a huge step in combating fraud." He also said that electronic invoicing will soon be mandatory in Romania. 

Starting January 1, 2024, electronic invoicing will be mandatory for all transactions between companies, the minister announced.

"The fight against fraud and tax evasion enters a new stage. Thanks to a decision taken today by the Council of the European Union, starting January 1, 2024, electronic invoicing will be mandatory in our country for all transactions between companies," the minister wrote on Facebook.

Marcel Boloş believes that the electronic invoice is a valuable tool for monitoring VAT fraud chains in real-time, "a very important aspect in efforts to increase the collection rate and protect the public budget." 

"The fact that electronic invoicing ensures accurate and verifiable recording of commercial transactions facilitates the verification and auditing process. This way, we ensure that transactions comply with tax regulations and have not been manipulated fraudulently," the minister added. 

According to him, the implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing will eliminate the possibility of using false or duplicate invoices because each transaction is uniquely recorded.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica