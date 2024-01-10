Finance

Finance minister: Romania's new electronic invoicing system is running smoothly

10 January 2024

The Romanian minister of finance, Marcel Boloș, said on January 9 that the centralised online invoicing system, or e-Factura, set in place and mandatory for B2B invoicing across the country under a derogatory regime required by Romania from the European Commission is working smoothly and those who complain are making mistakes.

Users are the ones who make mistakes when uploading invoices into the electronic system, minister Boloș explained.

"Indeed, there are three types of mistakes that users of the module frequently make," Boloș told Digi24 news channel, according to Startupcafe.ro.

The most commonly reported by users is the fact that the system generates two instances of the invoice when the users double-click the "send" button faced with a frozen screen. The number of invoices can be multiplied by up to tens or hundreds, depending on the number of clicks.

Other errors are generated by third-party invoicing systems that are not fully compatible with the official system. Finally, the users must understand that an invoice, once uploaded in the system, produces effects and needs time to be annulled if the user considers that this is the case.

Minister Marcel Bolos expects to greatly improve tax collection with the electronic invoicing system being implemented for operations between legal persons. Users complain, however, that the system is not user-friendly and doubt that those avoiding paying taxes will suddenly comply with the electronic invoicing system.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

1

