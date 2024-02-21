Business

Elcen launches auction for building two heating-power plants in Bucharest

21 February 2024

Electrocentrale București (Elcen), an electricity producer in Bucharest that also supplies heating to Romania's capital city, owned by the government, has launched the procedures for procuring services related to the construction of two combined cycle gas power plants in cogeneration.

Both plants are planned on sites already owned by Elcen.

The first plant should be built in Grozăvești (western Bucharest), where Elcen intended a new capacity of 46 MWe and 35 Gcal/h, Economica.net reported. The second plant is planned at CET Sud and would be a large one, 600 MWe and 376 Gcal/h.

At present, the electrical power installed in the four Elcen plants is 1,286 MW, but the available power is only 601 MW, as shown by the company. During the winter, the electricity consumption in Bucharest is about 700 MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

1

