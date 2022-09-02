Survey carried by job portal shows higher turnover rate among Romanian employees

A recent eJobs Romania survey, shared by Start-up.ro, shows that 5 out of 10 employees have changed jobs at least once in the last two years. For most, their decision was motivated by the opportunity for better pay or too big of a workload. Some left their jobs due to redundancies.

The survey results show that 40% of those who changed jobs in the last two years were motivated by a higher salary, 14% said their workload was too much for them, 12% wanted a different job because they no longer liked what they were doing, while 27% had to leave the company they had been working for amid a wave of redundancies. For another 3%, the reason for their departure was related to the employer's refusal to allow them to work from home.

Of the people who changed jobs, 41% said that the new job also meant a promotion, 49% were working in the same position, and 11% said the move meant a demotion. However, 7 out of 10 people now have a higher salary than in their previous job.

"In a fairly hot market for candidates, such a decision only comes if it is accompanied by solid arguments that relate to salary, better working hours, an opportunity for career advancement, or if it is imposed, as is the case with layoffs. Otherwise, it's quite hard to attract new candidates because few people want to move to a new place if they don't have a very attractive offer on the table," says Raluca Dumitra, Head of Marketing at eJobs.

The survey results set the stage for a period that could bring a significant wave of staff turnover, as 35% of respondents are actively looking for a new job and applying to new jobs on the market, 44% are watching what positions employers post on recruitment platforms but are not applying at the moment, and only 21% are completely satisfied with their current job and are therefore neither applying nor pursuing job opportunities.

The main criteria considered by those considering this move are being paid a higher salary (mentioned by 47% of survey participants), being able to work from home (21%), entering a more stable field than the one they currently work in (11%), having more fringe benefits (8%), having a better position than their current one (7%) or the opportunity to relocate abroad (2%).

The survey was conducted in June with a sample of 2,964 respondents. However, it's unclear if the sample is representative for all the employees in Romania or just for eJobs users.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)