Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 10:33
Business

eJobs survey: A quarter of Romanians hope for a salary hike or promotion in 2021

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the respondents to an opinion poll conducted by online recruiting platform eJobs are optimistic about 2021, with the biggest wish for this year being to change their job or get a job, in case they are not working. 

Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents hope for a promotion or salary hike this year, especially since many employers had capped salaries in 2020.

"We see two other major trends for this year: a significant number of candidates are willing to retrain to find a better job and earn more - and, in this sense, they say they plan to take specialized courses - and another part that wants working from home to become permanent," said Bogdan Badea, eJobs Romania CEO.

According to the same survey, fewer Romanians plan to work abroad or open their own business this year. This was one of the big changes in the market in 2020, and it seems it will continue this year as well.

When it comes to the Romanians' biggest fears, first on the list is the possibility of not finding a job even in 2021. 10% fear that there will be layoffs in the company they work for, and nearly as many take into account a possible closure of the employer's activity. Potential cuts in salaries or the package of extra-salary benefits or the fact that they will start working again from the office are other aspects mentioned by the respondents.

However, almost half say they have no reason to worry about 2021.

The study was conducted in January on a sample of 810 respondents. 

Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania and the local market leader. Since 2012, it has been part of the Ringier AG group, a Zurich-based international media company. Currently, over 18,000 jobs for Romania and abroad are available on ejobs.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:30
13 January 2021
Business
BestJobs: Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, high increase for remote jobs expected this year
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 10:33
Business

eJobs survey: A quarter of Romanians hope for a salary hike or promotion in 2021

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of the respondents to an opinion poll conducted by online recruiting platform eJobs are optimistic about 2021, with the biggest wish for this year being to change their job or get a job, in case they are not working. 

Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents hope for a promotion or salary hike this year, especially since many employers had capped salaries in 2020.

"We see two other major trends for this year: a significant number of candidates are willing to retrain to find a better job and earn more - and, in this sense, they say they plan to take specialized courses - and another part that wants working from home to become permanent," said Bogdan Badea, eJobs Romania CEO.

According to the same survey, fewer Romanians plan to work abroad or open their own business this year. This was one of the big changes in the market in 2020, and it seems it will continue this year as well.

When it comes to the Romanians' biggest fears, first on the list is the possibility of not finding a job even in 2021. 10% fear that there will be layoffs in the company they work for, and nearly as many take into account a possible closure of the employer's activity. Potential cuts in salaries or the package of extra-salary benefits or the fact that they will start working again from the office are other aspects mentioned by the respondents.

However, almost half say they have no reason to worry about 2021.

The study was conducted in January on a sample of 810 respondents. 

Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania and the local market leader. Since 2012, it has been part of the Ringier AG group, a Zurich-based international media company. Currently, over 18,000 jobs for Romania and abroad are available on ejobs.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:30
13 January 2021
Business
BestJobs: Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, high increase for remote jobs expected this year
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market