eJobs survey: A quarter of Romanians hope for a salary hike or promotion in 2021

Half of the respondents to an opinion poll conducted by online recruiting platform eJobs are optimistic about 2021, with the biggest wish for this year being to change their job or get a job, in case they are not working.

Meanwhile, a quarter of respondents hope for a promotion or salary hike this year, especially since many employers had capped salaries in 2020.

"We see two other major trends for this year: a significant number of candidates are willing to retrain to find a better job and earn more - and, in this sense, they say they plan to take specialized courses - and another part that wants working from home to become permanent," said Bogdan Badea, eJobs Romania CEO.

According to the same survey, fewer Romanians plan to work abroad or open their own business this year. This was one of the big changes in the market in 2020, and it seems it will continue this year as well.

When it comes to the Romanians' biggest fears, first on the list is the possibility of not finding a job even in 2021. 10% fear that there will be layoffs in the company they work for, and nearly as many take into account a possible closure of the employer's activity. Potential cuts in salaries or the package of extra-salary benefits or the fact that they will start working again from the office are other aspects mentioned by the respondents.

However, almost half say they have no reason to worry about 2021.

The study was conducted in January on a sample of 810 respondents.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)