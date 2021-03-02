Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:17
Business

RO energy and construction group E-INFRA aims for 40% turnover increase this year

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

E-INFRA, a Romanian group of companies with operations in energy and telecom infrastructure, energy and civil construction, telecom and smart city, reached a turnover of EUR 123 million in 2020, up by 20% compared to 2019.

The group also had an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 17 mln and a net profit of EUR 8 mln last year.

This year, the group targets a 40% turnover increase this year, to EUR 200 mln.

"Investments in modern infrastructure are more necessary than ever in Romania, and we work every day to be an important vector in this transformation of the country, aiming to become the most important infrastructure builder in the region and owner of critical infrastructure. At the beginning of 2021, the projects we have won place us on this trajectory and make us more optimistic than ever,” said Teofil Muresan, chairman of the E-INFRA Board of Directors, and one of the group’s main shareholders.

The E-INFRA group includes the companies Electrogrup – energy and civil constructions, Nova Power&Gas – electricity and gas distribution, Direct One and Netcity Telecom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sompong Sriphet/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:36
21 January 2021
Capital markets
Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 08:17
Business

RO energy and construction group E-INFRA aims for 40% turnover increase this year

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

E-INFRA, a Romanian group of companies with operations in energy and telecom infrastructure, energy and civil construction, telecom and smart city, reached a turnover of EUR 123 million in 2020, up by 20% compared to 2019.

The group also had an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 17 mln and a net profit of EUR 8 mln last year.

This year, the group targets a 40% turnover increase this year, to EUR 200 mln.

"Investments in modern infrastructure are more necessary than ever in Romania, and we work every day to be an important vector in this transformation of the country, aiming to become the most important infrastructure builder in the region and owner of critical infrastructure. At the beginning of 2021, the projects we have won place us on this trajectory and make us more optimistic than ever,” said Teofil Muresan, chairman of the E-INFRA Board of Directors, and one of the group’s main shareholders.

The E-INFRA group includes the companies Electrogrup – energy and civil constructions, Nova Power&Gas – electricity and gas distribution, Direct One and Netcity Telecom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sompong Sriphet/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:36
21 January 2021
Capital markets
Restart Energy seeks EUR 3-5 mln by bond issue to finance USD 500 mln investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021