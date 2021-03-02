RO energy and construction group E-INFRA aims for 40% turnover increase this year

E-INFRA, a Romanian group of companies with operations in energy and telecom infrastructure, energy and civil construction, telecom and smart city, reached a turnover of EUR 123 million in 2020, up by 20% compared to 2019.

The group also had an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 17 mln and a net profit of EUR 8 mln last year.

This year, the group targets a 40% turnover increase this year, to EUR 200 mln.

"Investments in modern infrastructure are more necessary than ever in Romania, and we work every day to be an important vector in this transformation of the country, aiming to become the most important infrastructure builder in the region and owner of critical infrastructure. At the beginning of 2021, the projects we have won place us on this trajectory and make us more optimistic than ever,” said Teofil Muresan, chairman of the E-INFRA Board of Directors, and one of the group’s main shareholders.

The E-INFRA group includes the companies Electrogrup – energy and civil constructions, Nova Power&Gas – electricity and gas distribution, Direct One and Netcity Telecom.

