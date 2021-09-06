Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Social

Central RO: Educational center to be built in Nucşoara

06 September 2021
Nature NGO Conservation Carpathia Foundation, NGO Asociaţia Casa Bună, and lender Banca Transilvania have partnered to build an educational center in Nucşoara commune, in Argeş county.

The day center, called Casa Bună, is meant to offer access to educational activities to some 200 children in the area.

At the center, children will be able to study for school, receive tutoring, and will be offered a meal. They will also be able to practice sports and learn about nature and the history of the region. They will also have access to medical consultations.

“We are one of the most important nature conservation organizations in Romania, and all of our efforts constantly went into protecting the Făgăraș Mountains. But for a sustainable future for this unique massif, we need generations of educated youth, who have access to quality education, people who can build the communities of the future with us,” Barbara Promberger, executive director of Conservation Carpathia Foundation, said.

“What we are doing in Nucșoara is a first step, and we are glad to join the effort of a group of generous people, who make the world around them better,” Ömer Tetik, GM of Banca Transilvania, said.

“Nucșoara is a beautiful place, of winning beauty, but which unfortunately suffers from the same issues as most small, rural localities in mountain areas. Hundreds of hectares of forests were destroyed in the past. The aged population, the lack of infrastructure, the quality of the education, especially during the pandemic, the lack of jobs and access to quality medical services are all serious issues,” Valeriu Nicolae, founder of Casa Bună Association, said.

(Photo courtesy of Banca Transilvania)

simona@romania-insider.com

09 October 2020
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
09 October 2020
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
