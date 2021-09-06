Central RO: Educational center to be built in Nucşoara

Nature NGO Conservation Carpathia Foundation, NGO Asociaţia Casa Bună, and lender Banca Transilvania have partnered to build an educational center in Nucşoara commune, in Argeş county.

The day center, called Casa Bună, is meant to offer access to educational activities to some 200 children in the area.

At the center, children will be able to study for school, receive tutoring, and will be offered a meal. They will also be able to practice sports and learn about nature and the history of the region. They will also have access to medical consultations.

“We are one of the most important nature conservation organizations in Romania, and all of our efforts constantly went into protecting the Făgăraș Mountains. But for a sustainable future for this unique massif, we need generations of educated youth, who have access to quality education, people who can build the communities of the future with us,” Barbara Promberger, executive director of Conservation Carpathia Foundation, said.

“What we are doing in Nucșoara is a first step, and we are glad to join the effort of a group of generous people, who make the world around them better,” Ömer Tetik, GM of Banca Transilvania, said.

“Nucșoara is a beautiful place, of winning beauty, but which unfortunately suffers from the same issues as most small, rural localities in mountain areas. Hundreds of hectares of forests were destroyed in the past. The aged population, the lack of infrastructure, the quality of the education, especially during the pandemic, the lack of jobs and access to quality medical services are all serious issues,” Valeriu Nicolae, founder of Casa Bună Association, said.

(Photo courtesy of Banca Transilvania)

