Romania photo of the day: Sole green Covid-19 spots in Europe found in Romania

Romania is again the exception on the epidemiological map of Europe published on Thursday, December 16, by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC). But this time, it is the country with the lowest level of concern. Two of its regions are the only green spots on the new map. (Photo source: Ecdc.europa.eu)

Only two months ago, things looked exactly the opposite, Romania being in the worst situation.

According to the latest map released by ECDC, Romania is at the lowest level of concern on the continent, being coloured in orange and green, while the vast majority of other countries are coloured in dark red, representing a very high degree of concern, G4media.ro reported. Moreover, two regions in Romania - northeast and southwest - are the only green spots in Europe.

Europe faces a new, rapidly evolving pandemic wave, mainly due to the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Romania could enter the fifth pandemic wave in late January or early February, at the latest, G4media.ro also informed. So far, Romania has officially confirmed 13 cases of infection with the Omicron variant.

