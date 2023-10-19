Culture

Statue of WWI heroine Ecaterina Teodoroiu unveiled in Bucharest

19 October 2023

A new monument dedicated to Ecaterina Teodoroiu, a heroine of Romania who fought and died in World War I (WWI), was unveiled in Bucharest on Wednesday, October 18. Sculptor Valentin Duicu designed the statue located at 16-18 Panduri Road.

According to the City Hall, which organized the event, the monument's unveiling was aimed at celebrating 50 years since the graduation of the first promotion of active military personnel, women officers and non-commissioned officers, and the Romanian Army Day in October.

Attending the event, general mayor Nicușor Dan Dan said: "I believe that in 2023, such a monument is important because Romania needs landmarks, and Ecaterina Teodoroiu is a legend, an example. To put a higher cause - the national cause before one's own person is becoming rare in today's society, and that is precisely why promoting this type of model is important. Let's not forget to honor the memory of those who made Romania what it is!"

Ecaterina Teodoroiu (1894-1917) wanted to become a teacher, but the Romanian Kingdom entered World War I on the Allied side, and she started working as a nurse. Later, after the death of her brother Nicolae, who died on the front, she replaced him and became a soldier. She died fighting during the battles in Marasesti, being hit by a machine gun.

Romania's newest banknote, put into circulation on December 1, 2021, is dedicated to Ecaterina Teodoroiu. The RON 20 banknote is the country's first to feature a female personality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

1

