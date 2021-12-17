EC says that Romexpo law implies state aid for CCIR

The European Commission (EC) recommends Romania to either organise a competitive tender for the 46ha land around exposition centre Romexpo or mandate the current user of the land - the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) - revitalise the land [on behalf of the state], Economedia.ro reported.

Another option would be passing the land to CCIR for free - but only for non-profit purposes.

The Commission thus expresses its opinion on the draft bill, currently in Parliament, by which the lawmakers want to give the 46ha of land worth some EUR 300 mln, for free, to CCIR on the grounds that the latter already has a concession contract.

The European Commission considers that prima facie, as the current legislative initiative is designed, it likely involves state aid in favour of CCIR, the Romanian Competition Council announced, speaking of the draft bill aimed at giving the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) a 46ha plot of land in downtown Bucharest for free.

At the same time, the Commission also draws attention to "the transfer of possible aid to the private investors with whom CCIR will partner to carry out sustainable development projects, insofar as they are not selected by public tender".

As previously announced by CCIR, it seeks to develop a real estate project on that land, together with Iulius Group.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ccir.ro)