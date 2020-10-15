Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 08:18
Business

EC invites Romania to consider more ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets

15 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) is inviting Romania to consider doing more for decarbonization than it has assumed through the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (PNIESC) for 2021-2030.

The Commission urges Romania to accelerate the transition to green resources, in addition to what it has assumed through the Plan.

It calls for more renewables, the renovation of buildings, and increased efficiency of district heating networks, more electric transport, and even the establishment of the legislative framework for charging environmental taxes, Economica.net reported.

The EC also considers that the renewable target (the percentage of energy obtained from renewable sources from total energy consumption) rising to 30.7% by 2030 is weak as a level of ambition, given that Romania's potential is 34%.

The energy efficiency targets concerning primary and final energy consumption are also considered "low" and "very low."

Notably, the CE estimates the funds that Romania can receive by applying to the 10d mechanism of the EU-ETS directive (Modernization Fund) at only EUR 3 billion, while the officials from the Romanian Ministry of Economy and Energy were talking about EUR 6.7 bln.

The discrepancy might partly be explained by the fact that the Commission's estimate is made at a carbon price of EUR 20 (per ton), while the price has long exceeded this level, reaching EUR 30 for a short time.

(Photo: Brad Calkins | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:19
14 October 2020
Business
Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 08:18
Business

EC invites Romania to consider more ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets

15 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) is inviting Romania to consider doing more for decarbonization than it has assumed through the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (PNIESC) for 2021-2030.

The Commission urges Romania to accelerate the transition to green resources, in addition to what it has assumed through the Plan.

It calls for more renewables, the renovation of buildings, and increased efficiency of district heating networks, more electric transport, and even the establishment of the legislative framework for charging environmental taxes, Economica.net reported.

The EC also considers that the renewable target (the percentage of energy obtained from renewable sources from total energy consumption) rising to 30.7% by 2030 is weak as a level of ambition, given that Romania's potential is 34%.

The energy efficiency targets concerning primary and final energy consumption are also considered "low" and "very low."

Notably, the CE estimates the funds that Romania can receive by applying to the 10d mechanism of the EU-ETS directive (Modernization Fund) at only EUR 3 billion, while the officials from the Romanian Ministry of Economy and Energy were talking about EUR 6.7 bln.

The discrepancy might partly be explained by the fact that the Commission's estimate is made at a carbon price of EUR 20 (per ton), while the price has long exceeded this level, reaching EUR 30 for a short time.

(Photo: Brad Calkins | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:19
14 October 2020
Business
Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high
13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania