andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:30
Business

Portuguese document processing company enters Romanian market

22 January 2021
EAD - Empresa de Arquivo de Documentação, one of the largest Portuguese companies in the field of digital archiving, has chosen Romania as the first foreign market in which it expands.

EAD brings to the Romanian market its own document management and workflow (DMS) application, called Read, Write & Share (RWS) available in SaaS form (Software as a Service), which can be adapted to the needs of each organization.

“Romanian entrepreneurs and especially the state are now looking very closely at digital transformation and remote services, in the context created by the pandemic. If the western countries have started this process for a few years and already see the benefits, Romania is at the beginning of the road and we consider that our experience of over 15 years in Portugal can be a valuable contribution. We focus mainly on the private sector, part of our local portfolio consists of companies in fields like finance, energy, pharma, and real estate, but also on the public sector where we have solid expertise in simplifying bureaucratic processes,” said Bruno Amaro, Country Manager of EAD Digital.

In Romania, EAD Digital offers Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services for scanning and optimizing document-based processes (digital workflows), but also virtual mail-room and cloud storage solutions.

(Photo source: the company)

