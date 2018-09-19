E-cigarette ban project submitted to Romanian Senate

A new draft law submitted to the Senate proposes e-cigarettes to be banned in public spaces just as the normal cigarettes are, local Digi24 reported.

The Senate’s health committee is currently debating the bill. However, the initiative received a negative opinion from the human rights committee, according to Cristian Ghica, an MP representing opposition party Save Romania Union (USR).

The MP submitted the draft law to the Parliament in April this year. In this project, smoking is defined as any voluntary consumption of smoke, vapors or aerosols, and this would be banned in enclosed public spaces, public transport, indoor workplaces or children’s playgrounds.

A smoking ban in all enclosed public spaces entered into force in Romania in mid-March 2016.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)