Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 17:22
Social
Dutch killer, a suspect in sexual assault case in Romania
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch citizen believed to have murdered an 11-year old girl in Romania’s Dambovita county last week was also reportedly linked to an unsolved sexual assault case against a minor girl, which took place in Iasi, in 2016.

The girl who was assaulted in Iasi, in 2016, identified the Dutchman when the Police showed her his photo, her mother told local Mediafax. The girl was 8 at the time of the assault. Police sources also confirmed the information.

The local police had no suspect for that case until the murder of the girl in Dambovita. After identifying the Dutch citizen as the main suspect for the murder of 11-year old Adriana Fieraru, the police started looking into his past activity and found that he had visited Romania before.

The Romanian Police is now looking into similar unsolved sexual assault cases to see if any of them could be linked to the Dutchman.

The Dutch citizen apparently picked up Adriana Fieraru in a dark SUV as she was going home from school on Friday. The family alerted the police as the girls didn’t get home. An ample search operation was organized but the girl’s body was only found on Sunday, in a field outside her village.

By that time, the Dutchman had left Romania. He killed himself on Monday by crashing his car into a truck. The Interpol confirmed his death, according to Mediafax.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 17:22
Social
Dutch killer, a suspect in sexual assault case in Romania
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch citizen believed to have murdered an 11-year old girl in Romania’s Dambovita county last week was also reportedly linked to an unsolved sexual assault case against a minor girl, which took place in Iasi, in 2016.

The girl who was assaulted in Iasi, in 2016, identified the Dutchman when the Police showed her his photo, her mother told local Mediafax. The girl was 8 at the time of the assault. Police sources also confirmed the information.

The local police had no suspect for that case until the murder of the girl in Dambovita. After identifying the Dutch citizen as the main suspect for the murder of 11-year old Adriana Fieraru, the police started looking into his past activity and found that he had visited Romania before.

The Romanian Police is now looking into similar unsolved sexual assault cases to see if any of them could be linked to the Dutchman.

The Dutch citizen apparently picked up Adriana Fieraru in a dark SUV as she was going home from school on Friday. The family alerted the police as the girls didn’t get home. An ample search operation was organized but the girl’s body was only found on Sunday, in a field outside her village.

By that time, the Dutchman had left Romania. He killed himself on Monday by crashing his car into a truck. The Interpol confirmed his death, according to Mediafax.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11
26 September 2019
Politics
Media: EP Legal Affairs Committee rejects Romania’s candidate for commissioner, a first in EU history
25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40