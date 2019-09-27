Dutch killer, a suspect in sexual assault case in Romania

The Dutch citizen believed to have murdered an 11-year old girl in Romania’s Dambovita county last week was also reportedly linked to an unsolved sexual assault case against a minor girl, which took place in Iasi, in 2016.

The girl who was assaulted in Iasi, in 2016, identified the Dutchman when the Police showed her his photo, her mother told local Mediafax. The girl was 8 at the time of the assault. Police sources also confirmed the information.

The local police had no suspect for that case until the murder of the girl in Dambovita. After identifying the Dutch citizen as the main suspect for the murder of 11-year old Adriana Fieraru, the police started looking into his past activity and found that he had visited Romania before.

The Romanian Police is now looking into similar unsolved sexual assault cases to see if any of them could be linked to the Dutchman.

The Dutch citizen apparently picked up Adriana Fieraru in a dark SUV as she was going home from school on Friday. The family alerted the police as the girls didn’t get home. An ample search operation was organized but the girl’s body was only found on Sunday, in a field outside her village.

By that time, the Dutchman had left Romania. He killed himself on Monday by crashing his car into a truck. The Interpol confirmed his death, according to Mediafax.

