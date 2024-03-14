Events

Romanian cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu attends opening of new immersive show at Bucharest’s MINA museum

14 March 2024

MINA, the only immersive art museum in Romania, will launch a new show on March 16, which promises to take visitors on a unique journey through space. Romanian cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu will be the special guest of the opening event, as images from his space mission have been included in the digital show.

With a broad focus on the Solar System and human conquests in space exploration, the new MINA show titled Cosmos - Discover the secrets of the universe transports the public to the world of planets and stars. From information on the structure and characteristics of each planet to the discovery of sound waves produced by a black hole, the show will be a rich source of knowledge and inspiration.

Dumitru Dorin Prunariu made history for Romania, flying in space as part of the Soyuz 40 mission within the Intercosmos program. Images captured in this amazing experience from space have been included in the immersive show put together by MINA.

He said: “We are happy to join this exciting show that brings to the fore the wonders of the universe and human achievements in its exploration. It's a wonderful opportunity to share my passion for space and the discoveries that have changed our perception of the world and the Universe.”

MINA’s new digital show runs for six months. Tickets can be purchased online on the museum’s website.

MINA kicked off a new season on March 1 with a fresh digital experience dedicated to the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The new production, titled Van Gogh, The Immersive Show, also runs for six months.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)

