Ukraine's DTEK takes first steps towards 5GW installed green capacities in Romania

25 January 2024

DTEK Renewables International (DRI), part of the DTEK energy and utilities group, owned by Rinat Akhmetov, the richest Ukrainian, announced that it is investing in a 53MWp solar park in Glodeni in Mureș county, central Romania, after previously acquiring a 60 MW wind farm in Ruginoasa, Iasi county, Economedia.ro reported.

The two projects in Romania are the first of DRI's plans to reach an installed capacity of 5GW in the EU by 2030. Together, they involved a total investment of EUR 150 million.

Construction at Glodeni PV park began in March 2023, and power was accepted by Transelectrica on January 5, 2024. The total investment amounts to EUR 43 million.

Construction work at Ruginoasa wind farm began in March 2023. The total investment is EUR 107 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

