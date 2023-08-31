DSV Road: Three in ten freight trucks in Romania could be electric by 2030

By 2030, Romania will be ready to use electric trucks for the transport of goods at the national level, not just at the local level. About 30% of the transport of goods in the country could be done with the help of electric trucks in the next seven years, according to the estimates of DSV Road, the third-largest freight transport company in Europe.

The company's representatives estimate that 3 out of 10 trucks for the cargo transport activity in Romania will be electric trucks once investments are made in implementing charging stations in logistics centers.

"Romania is still not fully prepared for the use of electric trucks for the transport of goods, but it has started to take steps in this direction, following the trend in Europe," said Mihai Teodorescu, Country General Manager and Sustainability Ambassador within DSV Road.

"Now, there are no big differences between our country and other European countries in terms of electric trucks, following the pace of international adaptation. In fact, nowhere in the world is transport with electric trucks developed yet, in the context in which the autonomy of an electric truck is currently 200-500 km. From this point of view, electric trucks cannot be used for long distances, for international transport, but only for distribution, for short distances," he explained.

According to DSV Road data, electric trucks are already used in Romania for transporting goods over short distances, generally in cities or between counties. Currently, an electric truck can travel up to 10,000 km per month, compared to 12,000-14,000 km per month for a truck that uses fossil fuel.

(Photo source: Scharfsinn86/Dreamstime.com)