Drone fragments found in south-eastern Romania, close to the Ukrainian border

The Romanian Army recently confirmed that it has found fragments “which seem to come from a drone” on agricultural land in Insula Mare a Brăilei in Brăila County, south-eastern Romania.

The Army press release does not specify either the type of drone or how it reached over 20 kilometers inside Romanian territory, according to Biziday.

"On the evening of March 28, 2024, fragments were identified which seem to come from an aerial device (drone), on agricultural land in Insula Mare a Brăilei. The Ministry of National Defense, together with specialized structures within the national defense, public order, and national security system, is conducting an investigation into the incident,” the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The Army began to search the area for drone fragments after locals reported an explosion on Thursday evening, March 28. Crews from the Romanian Intelligence Service, the police, and gendarmerie also assisted, and a helicopter was used to patrol.

The field where the drone landed is about 23 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and no warning message about such an incident risk was transmitted ahead of time.

No Russian bombardment in the Danube Delta area (Reni, Izmail) has been reported on Ukrainian networks so far, but Ukrainian soldiers intercepted several Russian cruise missiles (Kh-22) launched from the Black Sea towards Odesa.

Russia did, however, bomb Chernivtsi, in Ukrainian Bukovina, and Lviv, near the border with Poland, prompting the Polish air force to once again scramble interception aircraft. NATO officials recently discussed a potential decision to intercept drones and missiles approaching NATO borders.

Drones previously fell on Romanian territory following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. One such incident was confirmed in December 2023, when a drone left a 1.5-meter crater that was found by teams from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)