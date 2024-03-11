Eastern Romania: Donation-funded clinic opens in Iași

A clinic built with funding gathered from donations opened last week in Iași, in northeastern Romania.

The clinic, which aims to serve underprivileged mothers and children, is located close to the Tudor Vladimirescu student campus, on the premises of a former hotel. It was constructed using donations raised from the initiative of priest Dan Damaschin.

More than EUR 3 million were spent to transform an abandoned hotel into a medical-social venue and endow it with the needed equipment, Agerpres reported. The total investment is estimated at EUR 4.5 million.

The building, covering close to 1,300 sqm, has four levels. It will also host dentist offices, and CT and MRI equipment.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com