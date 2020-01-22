First Romanian documentary shot at the Arctic Circle follows runner’s quest to finish extreme ultra marathon

Director Sorin Florea, photographer Adi Bulboaca and sound designer Tudor Petre will make a documentary about Romanian marathon runner Vlad Crisan Pop’s quest to finish this year’s edition of the extreme ultra marathon 6633 Arctic Ultra.

Called everRestless, this will be the first feature-length documentary made by a team of Romanians at the Arctic Circle, according to a press release. Filming will take place between February 27 and March 9, 2020, the Romanian filmmakers aiming to capture the most intense moments experienced by Vlad Pop during this extreme race.

The 2020 arctic race will start at Eagle Plains and will end in Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The participants will have to cover a distance of 620 km, facing the rough conditions of the Arctic Circle.

Last year in March, after 35 hours and 25 minutes, Vlad Crisan Pop managed to win the short race (193 km) of this ultra marathon. This year, he is running for a good cause: supporting the children helped by local MagicCAMP Association continue their school education.

“Known as the toughest race in the world, 6633 Arctic Ultra is a test for the entire team, as they will have to overcome many physical and mental limits. The everRestless documentary is essentially a journey into the mind of the man entering the race to overcome his own limits; about the power to resist one's mind when reality is changing,” the press release reads.

EverRestless is an independent production, which means that the necessary funds come from the production team and from donations and sponsorships. Donations can be made here and here.

(Photo source: the production team)