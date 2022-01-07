Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 12:09
Entertainment

DiscoverEU: Over 2,300 young Romanians will receive free travel passes to explore Europe

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,343 young Romanians have been selected to receive free travel passes in the latest round of the DiscoverEU initiative, which gives them the opportunity to explore Europe.

Since the launch of the program in 2018, over 5,000 young Romanians have been selected to receive such travel passes, the European Commission’s Representation in Romania said.

At the EU level, 60,950 participants aged 18-20 have been selected to receive a travel pass in the latest round that took place in October 2021.

The application round was open to young Europeans born between July 1, 2001 and December 31, 2003. Exceptionally, 19 and 20 year-olds could also apply after their rounds were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the pandemic and the possible health restrictions, all travellers will be offered flexible bookings through a new mobile travel pass.

The selected applicants will be able to travel alone or in a group of up to five people between March 2022 and February 2023 for up to 30 days. To support the Green Deal, they will travel mainly by train, with some exceptions to allow those living on islands or in remote areas to take part.

The Commission is planning to launch the next application round in the spring of 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 12:09
Entertainment

DiscoverEU: Over 2,300 young Romanians will receive free travel passes to explore Europe

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,343 young Romanians have been selected to receive free travel passes in the latest round of the DiscoverEU initiative, which gives them the opportunity to explore Europe.

Since the launch of the program in 2018, over 5,000 young Romanians have been selected to receive such travel passes, the European Commission’s Representation in Romania said.

At the EU level, 60,950 participants aged 18-20 have been selected to receive a travel pass in the latest round that took place in October 2021.

The application round was open to young Europeans born between July 1, 2001 and December 31, 2003. Exceptionally, 19 and 20 year-olds could also apply after their rounds were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the pandemic and the possible health restrictions, all travellers will be offered flexible bookings through a new mobile travel pass.

The selected applicants will be able to travel alone or in a group of up to five people between March 2022 and February 2023 for up to 30 days. To support the Green Deal, they will travel mainly by train, with some exceptions to allow those living on islands or in remote areas to take part.

The Commission is planning to launch the next application round in the spring of 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks