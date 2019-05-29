Romanian telecom operator Digi launches mobile services in Hungary

DIGI Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of Romanian telecommunication group Digi Communications, has launched mobile communications services supported by its own network, following an investment, planning, and implementation process over the past four years, the company announced.

Thus, the group will offer on the Hungarian market the same broad range of services it delivers in Romania: fixed telecommunication services (cable television, fixed internet, fixed telephony) and mobile (telephony and mobile data), plus satellite television (direct to home - DTH).

Hungary's DIGI Mobile network uses the 4G standard, according to the company. With the launch of the service on the Hungarian market, DIGI Kft. introduced, free of charge, two 4G functionalities, also available in the DIGI Mobil network in Romania: VoLTE (voice over 4G in LTE standard) and VoWiFi (voice over WiFi).

