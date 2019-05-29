Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 09:36
Business
Romanian telecom operator Digi launches mobile services in Hungary
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DIGI Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of Romanian telecommunication group Digi Communications, has launched mobile communications services supported by its own network, following an investment, planning, and implementation process over the past four years, the company announced.

Thus, the group will offer on the Hungarian market the same broad range of services it delivers in Romania: fixed telecommunication services (cable television, fixed internet, fixed telephony) and mobile (telephony and mobile data), plus satellite television (direct to home - DTH).

Hungary's DIGI Mobile network uses the 4G standard, according to the company. With the launch of the service on the Hungarian market, DIGI Kft. introduced, free of charge, two 4G functionalities, also available in the DIGI Mobil network in Romania: VoLTE (voice over 4G in LTE standard) and VoWiFi (voice over WiFi).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/29/2019 - 09:36
Business
Romanian telecom operator Digi launches mobile services in Hungary
29 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DIGI Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of Romanian telecommunication group Digi Communications, has launched mobile communications services supported by its own network, following an investment, planning, and implementation process over the past four years, the company announced.

Thus, the group will offer on the Hungarian market the same broad range of services it delivers in Romania: fixed telecommunication services (cable television, fixed internet, fixed telephony) and mobile (telephony and mobile data), plus satellite television (direct to home - DTH).

Hungary's DIGI Mobile network uses the 4G standard, according to the company. With the launch of the service on the Hungarian market, DIGI Kft. introduced, free of charge, two 4G functionalities, also available in the DIGI Mobil network in Romania: VoLTE (voice over 4G in LTE standard) and VoWiFi (voice over WiFi).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us